Buttigieg: We’d Be ‘Closer to’ Wealthy Paying Fair Share with 50% Top Tax Rate

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that top income earners would be paying “closer to” their fair share of taxes if their tax rate is raised to 50%.

Host Neil Cavuto asked, [relevant remarks begin around 8:50] “What is your definition of fair share, at 50%, are they paying their fair share?”

Buttigieg responded, “Yes, or closer to it anyway. I mean, look, we’re talking about folks who are doing great, who will still be doing great under this tax provision, who are benefiting from an explosion in income and wealth inequality in this country. I mean, if you look at the ratio between what a CEO makes and what an ordinary worker makes, compared to what it was, let’s say during the Reagan administration, I mean, that gap has exploded and I don’t think it’s because there’s a gap in productivity. I think it’s got a lot to do with policy and politics.”

