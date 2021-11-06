Dem Rep. Jacobs: Passing Reconciliation Bill Is ‘Most Fiscally Responsible Thing We Can Do’

On Saturday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) said passing the Build Back Better reconciliation bill “is exactly what we need to be fiscally responsible,” and “is actually the most fiscally responsible thing we can do.”

Host Fredricka Whitfield asked, “So, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is a big obstacle when it comes to getting this spending bill passed. What’s your message to him?”

Jacobs responded, “My message is that this bill is actually the most fiscally responsible thing we can do. We lose over $1 trillion in GDP to the cost of child poverty in this country. We lose another $1 trillion to the cost of having women out of the workforce, mostly because they can’t afford or find child care. We know that every dollar we invest in early learning and children actually saves the government $7 down the road, and I’m on the House Foreign Affairs and House Armed Services Committee, and the investments we’re making in the Build Back Better Act are the single most important things we can do to make sure that we are competitive in the global stage and that we are competing with China into the next century. And so, this bill is exactly what we need to be fiscally responsible, and I feel confident that we’re going to get it through the House and the Senate.”

