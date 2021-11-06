MSNBC’s Velshi: You Can’t Base Decision Between GOP, Dems on Inflation Because GOP Embraces Conspiracies and Trump

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” guest host Ali Velshi argued that you can’t decide between Republicans and Democrats based on inflation because one party “sort of operates within the bounds of an agreed-upon democracy and the other party continues to embrace conspiracy theories, and to some degree, Donald Trump.”

Velshi stated, “I would never — as an economy guy, I would never diminish the effect of inflation and rising prices on how people make their decisions, except in this moment in America, you can’t make your decision about that between Republicans and Democrats. Because, to Jonathan’s point, one party is — sort of operates within the bounds of an agreed-upon democracy and the other party continues to embrace conspiracy theories, and to some degree, Donald Trump.”

