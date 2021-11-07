Barrasso: Last Week Was a ‘Rejection Election’ for Dems — ‘Should Be a Wake-Up Call’

During an interview on this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News Channel, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) reacted to the GOP’s success in Tuesday’s state elections.

Barrasso described the GOP’s success in states like Virginia, Texas, and others as a “rejection election” in response to the Democrats’ “radical policies.” The Wyoming Republican called on Democrats in Congress to wake up and realize that “people across the country are fed up” with the lurch toward socialism.

“It was a rejection election,” Barrasso declared. “Voters overwhelmingly across the country rejected these radical policies of the Democrats, which have caused inflation rising, prices, open borders, and now they want to raise taxes even higher. You would think this would be a wake-up call for the Democrats, but they’re still sleep-walking like zombies on this road to socialism, and they’ve bloated up their other bill, the $4 trillion reckless tax and spending bill, almost thumbing their noses at the voters who said stop.”

He added, “And the Democrats know this will make taxes go up, it’s going to make the debt go up, it’s going to make prices go up, and Maria, people across the country are fed up.”

