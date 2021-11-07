Energy Sec’y Granholm: ‘Yes,’ Americans Will Pay More to Heat Their Homes

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Americans should expect to pay more this year to heat their homes through the winter season.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Should Americans — it will likely be a cold winter, most of them are, expect to pay higher prices for heating their homes?”

Granholm said, “Yes. This is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year. We are in a slightly beneficial position, certainly relative to Europe, because their chokehold of natural gas is significant. They’ll pay five times higher.”

She continued, “We have the same problem in fuels that the supply chains have, which is that the oil and gas companies are not flipping the switch as quickly as the demand requires. So that’s why the president has been focused on both the immediate term and the long-term. Let us get off of the volatility associated with fossil fuels and associated with others who don’t have our country’s interests at heart and invest in moving to clean energy where we will not have this problem, and that’s so much of what the two bills are focused on.”

