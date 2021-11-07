Liz Cheney: Republicans Must Reject Trump’s Attempt to ‘Steal the Election’

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that Republicans must “reject” former President Donald Trump’s attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election.

Anchor Chris Wallace said, “Congresswoman Cheney, I suspect one of the reasons you were being honored is because you spoke out against President Trump after the insurrection because you are one of the few Republicans willing to join the January 6th Committee, the committee investigating what happened. The flip side of that is that you lost your leadership position among House Republicans, you face a tough primary challenge in your state Wyoming this next year. Why wouldn’t members of both parties look at your example and state that is the last thing I want to do?”

Cheney said, “I fundamentally believe, Chris, at the end of the day, the success of this country in the future and the security of our constitutional underpinnings require that there is a recognition sometimes when you do have to say partisanship has to be put aside. I think that we have to have two strong parties in this country. I think that the only way the Republican Party can go forward in strength is if we reject the lie. If we reject what happened on January 6th, if we reject the efforts at President Trump made it to, frankly, steal the election. If we tell voters the truth and if we present ourselves to voters based on substance.”

She added, “I believe firmly in conservative ideals and principles, and I believe they are ready for the nation. In order to prevail and win elections, we have to remember the most conservative of conservative ideals is embracing the Constitution and the rule of law. At the end of the day, that is more important than party politics.”

