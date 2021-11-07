Liz Cheney: ‘Un-American’ to Say January 6 Was a False Flag Operation

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that spreading the lie that the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was a false flag operation is “un-American.”

Anchor Chris Wallace said, “We’ve always argued about policy. What strikes me as was different now but not just now but in recent years is that we argue over facts. We argue over the truth. Congresswoman Cheney, there is talk now that January 6 was a false flag operation. It was a case of liberals in the deep state setting up conservatives and Trump supporters. Is there any truth to that?”

Cheney said, “None at all. It’s the same thing that you hear people saying 9/11 is an inside job. It’s un-American to be spreading those kinds of lies, and they are lies.”

She added, “We have an obligation that goes beyond partisanship and an obligation that we share, Democrats and Republicans together, to make sure that we understand every single piece of the facts about what happened that day. We need to make sure that the people who did are held accountable. To call it a false flag application and spread those lies is dangerous.”

