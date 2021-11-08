GOP Rep. Salazar: No One Asks Latinos, the Brown Community How We Feel About Migrant Influx

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) sounded off on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) claiming that the Biden administration secretly flew 70 flights of migrants from the border to his state.

Salazar called the report “very embarrassing” and questioned why nobody asks the “brown community” and the representatives of Latinos in the United States for handling the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. She also slammed the Biden administration for failing to address the problem at the border.

“It’s very embarrassing that this is happening,” Salazar lamented. “And you know, I was telling you that no one really asks us, the brown community, the representatives of the Latinos in this country, how do we feel about this. And I’m going to tell you that this is extremely embarrassing because do you know where those people wind up at? … In our neighborhoods. And we do not know if those people are child sex traffickers if they’re drug dealers, if they’re coyotes, or these are bad actors. So, just picture this, and now, we understand that it’s in the dark of the night. And where are those people going to wind up at? In our neighborhoods. So, that’s why I’m saying to you we need an immigration reform law because everything that’s happening is because this government and Mr. Biden promised that within the first 100 [days] of his presidency, he was going to present an immigration reform law. And once again, he has dropped us for the reconciliation bill, for child care, for health care, for long care and for elderly care. Where are the immigrants?”

She later added, “We should have never been in this situation. What is happening right now should have never happened.”

