GOP Sen. Marshall: Biden Vaccine Mandate ‘a Gross Violation of Our Constitutional Rights’

Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) criticized President Joe Biden’s so-called vaccine mandate during an appearance on Fox News Channel on Monday.

Marshall applauded the federal court’s intervention and called the mandate “gross violation” of constitutional rights.

“I think it’s good news from the appeals court in Louisiana and this is exactly why it is so important who we elect to be our president — so they can nominate conservative Supreme Court justices or as federal court judges in this case,” he said. “It’s good news. I believe the federal government has until 5 p.m. today to give us their response. Then we’ll see where we go with this day, but it is a great first step. At the end of the day, this is going to end up at the Supreme Court, and we need the Supreme Court to do their job to protect our God-given constitutional rights. We need them to protect our future and to limit the powers of the federal government.”

“[I] could not get to my seats at the Chiefs game to the hot dog stand without five or six people grabbing me and saying, ‘My gosh, this federal vaccine mandate is going to kill our company,'” Marshall continued. “Just the implementing of it will be a challenge. You’ve got truck drivers all over the nation, and certainly, those folks that were heroes just a year and a half ago — now are being treated like they have the scarlet letter on their forehead, right? So, we think it is very unfair, and the testing is just not a good fix for us. But most importantly, I think most Americans — and I’m not a constitutional lawyer. I’m a physician. But I still have read the Constitution. We think this is a gross violation of our constitutional rights.

The freshman Kansas U.S. Senator added that he supported the vaccine but not vaccine mandates.

“I believe in the sanctity of the patient-physician relationship,” Marshall added.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor