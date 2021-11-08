Howard Stern: Aaron Rodgers Is a ‘F-cking Liar’ — Should Be Thrown Out of the NFL

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Radio personality Howard Stern said Monday on his Sirius XM show “The Howard Stern Show” that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a liar who put people in danger by claiming to be immunized from COVID-19 when he was not vaccinated.

Stern said, “I was so worked up over the weekend about this fucking Aaron Rodgers of the NFL. I don’t even know where to begin with that story. I mean this fucking guy. I don’t watch football, sorry I’m not a big fan. I know the guy is a really good player. That is why they put up with his bullshit.”

Co-host Robin Quivers said, “He is going to be a Hall-of-Famer, so he’s important to the franchise.”

Stern said, “If there was decency in this world, you know, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast. What he did to his fellow teammates and, you know, bravo Terry Bradshaw for what you said and everyone else who has half a brain in this country. This fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so fast.”

He continued, “Aaron Rodgers, come on, dude. Really? You know that whole bullshit gig, ‘Yeah, I have the antibodies.’ First of all, I don’t know where these guys get their information from. At the press conference, he said he got his information from Joe Rogan.”

He added, “You’ve got doctors who study in medical school. I don’t what has happened to this country.”

Stern concluded, “This guy was lying, and he is putting other people’s health at risk. He’s a fucking liar who could have destroyed other people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN