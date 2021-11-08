Jim Jordan Slams Dems, Biden over Infrastructure Bill — ‘Everything They’ve Touched Has Been a Mess’

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) ripped President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats for the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package in the wake of the red wave in last week’s state elections.

Jordan, noting that the infrastructure bill was linked to a larger social spending bill, warned of creating “more harm for the country” economically with more supply chain delays and inflation. He added that with Biden’s approval rating plummeting, that everything the Democrats have “touched has been a mess.”

“That’s unfortunate,” Jordan said of his GOP colleagues voting to pass the bill. “I wish they had not voted that way because, as you point out, six of the hard left voted against it, and we could have stopped the legislation. And as we’ve known now for months, they are actually linked, so the big spending or the bigger spending, the crazy spend, is coming here soon. We’ll just hope that that Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema hold firm and don’t pass it because it’s going to create more harm for the country, more, I think, supply chain delays, more inflation. I mean, Maria, think about the Democrats’ economic plan. It’s basically lock down your economy, spend like crazy, pay people not the work, and then for everyone who has been working. They’re getting ready to raise your taxes and pay $450,000 to people who illegally crossed our border and entered our country. Such a deal for the taxpayer, but that’s what’s coming, and let’s hope that Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema hold strong and they don’t pass it.”

“One thing about Democrats is they just keep going no matter what the voters say,” he added. “They just keep doing their crazy radical agenda, and it’s why Joe Biden is at 38% approval rating because everything they’ve touched has been a mess. We went from a secure border to chaos. We went from energy independence to the president begging OPEC to increase production. We went from safe streets to crime going up in every major urban area. We went from stable pricing to record inflation, so it’s all a mess, but they don’t care because they are the hard left, and they just keep going in the direction they are.”

