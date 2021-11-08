Kasich: Republicans Downplaying January 6 Live in a ‘Dystopian World’ — ‘Repeating the Same Lie Over and Over Again’

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) warned Republicans Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that those who downplay what happened during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol are living in a “dystopian world.”

Discussing how to enforce the House Select Committee’s subpoenas, anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “You know, Governor Kasich, what’s your message to some of the members of your own Republican Party who are actually happy to let these witnesses off the hook?”

Kasich said, “Wolf, unfortunately, that ship has sailed, and it’s like they live in some dystopian world here. There have been members of Congress who have said these were just some unruly visitors to the Capitol. I suppose if you can make things up and keep repeating the same lie over and over again, somehow, you know, people come to believe it. But this is the problem we have in America with people being trapped in the same silo, and they just keep telling each other exactly what they want to hear, and they ignore any of the facts or evidence. So it’s a sad day, Wolf. Those of us who believe we have to get to the bottom of it, we just have to keep speaking up.”

