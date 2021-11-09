GOP Rep. Garcia: Biden Doesn’t Recognize ‘Existential Threat’ of China, and They’re ‘Effectively Left Undeterred’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) said President Joe Biden isn’t “recognizing the existential threat that China represents. And this is what’s leading to, effectively, an asymmetric problem where China is effectively left undeterred.”

Garcia said Biden “doesn’t have the backbone to actually confront China at the levels that we need to be right now. All eyes should be on China right now, and he’s turning his back on the problem. China represents an existential problem. And fundamentally, the issue we have right now is that neither nation fears each other. China doesn’t fear us. Because they know that we don’t have the capacity, the resources, and the technologies that they are currently developing and keeping up with them. And we don’t fear them because we have a president right now who’s not recognizing the existential threat that China represents. And this is what’s leading to, effectively, an asymmetric problem where China is effectively left undeterred. And, frankly, after the Olympics next year, is going to pose a real problem, not only for us, but also Taiwan and the globe.”

He added, “I don’t believe corporations should be allowed to support the Chinese Communist government right now and feed into this regime. And that’s fundamentally one of the biggest problems we have is, most corporations in the United States are woefully dependent on China…that is something we need to disentangle and decouple from as well as we move forward.”

