Tulsi Gabbard: ‘We Don’t Have Leaders Who Actually Respect the American People’

According to former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), one of the issues facing the modern Democratic Party and its electoral viability going forward is a lack of respect for the public.

Gabbard pointed to the reaction from Democrats and their media allies when it comes to the role parents have in their child’s education. According to the former Hawaii Democrat lawmaker, that called into question whose interests they had in mine during an appearance on Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Hannity.”

“What I see is this continued disrespect of the American people,” she said. “That’s — if we look at the underlying problem here is that we don’t have leaders who actually respect the American people, who actually respect us enough to listen to what parents are concerned about — you know, their children and their education, to listen to the American people who are sick and tired of the power elite, trying to tear us apart based on the color of our skin.”

“They don’t respect us enough to listen,” Gabbard added. “So how can we ever expect them to actually act in our best interests rather than the interests of themselves, their power, or the power of the elite?”

