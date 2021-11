CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin: Kyle Rittenhouse Is Lucky It’s Not ‘Illegal to Be an Idiot’

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Wednesday on his network’s coverage of the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse that the teen is lucky he’s not on trial for being an “idiot.”

Criminal defense attorney and CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson said, “With regard to a defendant testifying, this couldn’t have gone much better than it did and the cross couldn’t touch him as far as I’m concerned with respect to the prosecutor cross-examining him to try to discredit him.”

Toobin said, “What kind of idiot 17-year-old gets a giant gun and goes to a riot? He has no license. He has no training. He thinks he’s going to scrub graffiti off with his AR-15?”

He continued, “I mean, the stupidity of this is like — what could possibly go wrong? Well, a lot went wrong.”

Toobin added, “The good news for Kyle Rittenhouse is that he’s not on trial for being an idiot. He’s on trial for homicide, and in that respect, I mostly agree with Joey that this is a tough case for the prosecution because it does seem like he has a plausible case of self-defense. If it were illegal to be an idiot, the jails would be even more crowded than they are now. Homicide’s a different matter, and, you know, he may have a defense here.”

