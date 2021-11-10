Whoopi Goldberg: Fauci Is the ‘Sexiest Doctor’ Alive

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-host Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Dr. Anthony Fauci is the “sexist Doctor” while discussing “People Magazine” naming actor Paul Rudd the “Sexist Man Alive.”

Goldberg said, “So apparently, People Magazine has announced their Sexiest Man Alive of 2021, Actor Paul Rudd, now he says plenty of people are more deserving than him but adds that he can’t wait to be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and Michael B. Jordan.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “This is ridiculous, this thing they do every year, the ‘Sexiest Man Alive.’ It’s a huge exaggeration. It’s very limited to show business. What about a hot guy in Belarus or Slovenia? How do we know that this is the sexiest man alive in the whole world? That’s insane.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “You went literal with that, Joy.”

She continued, “It’s like that Barry Manilow song, “I Write the Songs that Make the Whole World Sing.” No, you don’t. The whole world doesn’t sing that song, so stop saying that.”

She added, “What about like Dr. Fauci? Now let’s talk about him for a second.”

Haines said, “Dr. Fauci— I want Dr. Fauci to be my lab partner in chemistry. Probably not going to go out with him.”

Goldberg said, “He’s the sexiest doctor.”

Behar said, “Yeah.”

