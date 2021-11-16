GOP Rep. Gallagher: ‘Kerry Wing’ That Thinks Climate Is Biggest Threat Is ‘Gaining Ground’ with Biden, Biden’s China Approach ‘Dangerous’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) stated that during his talk with China’s Xi Jinping, President Joe Biden “got into a time machine and tried to go back to 2010, back to the Obama administration’s failed cooperative approach to China.” And that doing so “is not only profoundly naive, it’s also dangerous.” Gallagher also argued that the “John Kerry wing of the administration” that thinks that climate change is the biggest threat is gaining influence in the administration.

Gallagher said, “Well, the whole thing was absolutely absurd. It was as if President Biden got into a time machine and tried to go back to 2010, back to the Obama administration’s failed cooperative approach to China. The entire 3.5-hour conversation seemed designed to find common ground, where, quite frankly, very little exists. Because General Secretary Xi Jinping is not interested in cooperating, and for Biden to abandon aggressive competition in favor of cooperation is not only profoundly naive, it’s also dangerous. Because it will do nothing to stop their military expansion, their destruction of the environment, or their ongoing genocide.”

He later added, “I believe that while they have prioritized China as the biggest challenge we face, increasingly, it seems to me that the John Kerry wing of the administration, which believes, in contrast, that climate change is the biggest threat we face, is gaining ground over more realistic voices within the administration.”

