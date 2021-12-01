CNN’s Lemon: Liz Cheney’s ‘Incredible’ Strength of Standing Up to Trump Should Be ‘Admired’

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Wednesday on his show “Don Lemon Tonight” that Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) had strength that should be “admired” for warning former President Donald Trump that he could be “subject to criminal penalties.”

Cheney said during a hearing of the House Select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that Trump would be held responsible for any false claims about a “stolen election” while communicating with the committee.

Lemon said, “Every time I see Liz Cheney, I say look, she is a woman on an island by herself. The strength to stand up to do the right thing in this environment, I think, is just incredible and to be admired. Check out what the vice-chair Liz Cheney said about the former president. This is tonight. Here it is.”

Cheney said, “President Trump continues to make the same false claims about a stolen election with which he has misled millions of Americans. These are the same claims he knows provoked violence in the past.”

She added, “Any communications Mr. Trump has with this committee will be under oath. And if he persists in lying, then he will be accountable under the laws of this great nation and subject to criminal penalties for every false word he speaks.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN