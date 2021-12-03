America is facing an “existential crisis of identity” from “woke” ideology, Vivek Ramaswamy, author of Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam, told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

Ramaswamy identified the left’s political paradigm of framing people’s primary identities based on race, sex, and sexual preference.

“This is what the heart of the book is about,” Ramaswamy stated, “the existential crisis of identity in America, right now. America is going through an identity crisis, and I don’t think we have a good answer to the question of what it means to be American in 2021.”

Ramaswamy alluded to civic nationalism as a means to unify Americans across varying demographic strata.

He continued, “The America that I came to know as a child who was born here … is that America wasn’t even a place. It is a vision of what a place can be. It is an idea that, 250 years ago, brought together a divided polyglot group of people, and we have forgotten what those common ideas were.”

He described “wokeness” as a “new group identity-based fixation on race, gender, and sexual orientation.”

One of Woke Inc.‘s goals, Ramaswamy concluded, is to render irrelevant the left’s “fractious, group-identify conception” of status in modern America.