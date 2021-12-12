Rand Paul: Fauci’s Knee-Jerk Reaction to Everything Is to Take Away Your Liberty’

Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) slammed National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci for his authoritarian impulses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Paul, the White House chief medical adviser’s “immediate knee-jerk reaction to everything is to take away your liberty.”

“[M]ost of the restrictions on our liberties, they’re not based on science — they are based on whims,” Fauci told host John Catsimatidis of the Biden administration. “They are based on basically Fauci’s impulse to authoritarianism, is what I call it. His gut reaction, his immediate knee-jerk reaction to everything, is to take away your liberty. I mean, look, all they had to hear was a snip of this new [COVID] variant from South Africa, and they are freaking out with all the new things they’re going to require you to do.”

“The travel bans aren’t going to work,” he added. “The new variant is in over half of the states in our country. It’s in 40 different countries. There’s no travel ban that’s going to stop this. And we don’t even yet know whether it’s a good or a bad thing. If it turns out that it’s much less dangerous and it crowds out the Delta variant, it might be a blessing in disguise.”

