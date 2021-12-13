FNC’s Dean: If I Worked at CNN and Tucker Carlson Did Oppo Research on Me, It Would Be Covered Differently

On Monday’s “Megyn Kelly Show,” Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean reacted to reports that former CNN host Chris Cuomo plotted to discredit her after she spoke out against Chris’ brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) by wondering how the news would be received “if I worked over at CNN and we found out that Tucker Carlson was trying to do oppo research on me” and arguing that her story would have been treated much differently if she worked for another network.

Dean said she isn’t surprised Cuomo tried to attack her, and it’s “not just Chris Cuomo, by the way, the blue checks and reporters. I’ve had many reporters want to do this story, and when they do, instead of the main focus being a meteorologist who had a terrible atrocity happen within her family, two family members close to her dying in New York nursing homes and her trying to find answers and accountability, it’s always, but she works at Fox News. So she must have voted for Trump. So let’s go dive into her Twitter feed and all the articles that she’s ever written to try to discredit her. Because she’s probably a right-wing loony. … I think to myself, Megyn, what if I worked at another channel? What if I worked over at CNN and we found out that Tucker Carlson was trying to do oppo research on me and trying to find out who I voted for or if there [were] any problems with maybe the husband’s record with the FDNY? I believe that they did do a deep dive. … It would be quite a different story, I think, if I worked at another network.”

