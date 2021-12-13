Schiff: January 6 Probe Has ‘Comprehensive Picture’ of Trump’s Efforts to ‘Overturn a Presidential Election’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has a “comprehensive picture” of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to “overturn” the 2020 presidential election from a PowerPoint plan provided by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Schiff said, “I think what we see from these documents is a concerted effort along many different lines of effort to overturn the election. First, beginning by laying the predicate for a challenge to the legitimacy of the election, when the president falsely told the country that any vote counted after election day was going somehow be illegitimate. Then the frivolous litigation around the country, the president’s efforts weighing with state and local election officials trying to getthem to overturn the results. Then on January 6, trying to get them to interfere with the counting of the electors.”

He added, “And so, it is a comprehensive picture that we are assembling of all of those multiple lines of effort. You know, that slide deck, as well as other documents, shows just what extreme lengths people inside and outside the administration were willing to go to essentially overturn a presidential election and install Donald Trump as the president, having failed to win the election.”

