Dem Sen. Menendez: Putin ‘Has to Think About How Many Body Bags Is He Willing to Accept’ in Invading Ukraine

Monday, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to consider how many “body bags” he is willing to accept if he were to invade Ukraine.

Menendez said on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that the Ukrainian people would “do whatever is necessary to defend” their country. He added an insurgency from Ukraine would “send a lot of Russia’s sons back to Russia in a body bag.”

“I think Putin has to, as part of his calculation, as I said on a hearing on Russia that we held about a month ago, that he has to think about how many body bags is he willing to accept as part of his effort to invade Ukraine,” Menendez outlined. “And an insurgency, I know the Ukrainian people — we have a large diaspora here in New Jersey — they are strong. They are committed. They are fervent in their belief in their native country, and they will do what is necessary to defend it.”

He concluded, “And you will see all types — if Putin makes this mistake — you will see all types of Ukrainian society coming out in an insurgency that will send a lot of Russia’s sons back to Russia in a body bag.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent