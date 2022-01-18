Behar: If Republicans Are Back in Power, They Will Start ‘Censoring Journalists’ — ‘They Will Destroy Us’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that if the Republicans got into power, they would start “censoring journalists.”

Whoopi Goldberg said, “This is part of the big plan to control what happens in America, I believe, what happens in America. if you take those voting rights away, people are going to be so angry, but there will be nothing they can do about it because we’re in charge. Next thing comes the women. We’re going to take your rights away just like we have taken X, Y, and Z because there will be nothing you can do. This country seemingly, or many people in it, seemingly want to be manipulated.”

Behr said, “I was going to say to destroy it.”

She added, “I read a lot about what’s going on in the world and you know Hungary and Poland, and they’re doing very badly with freedom of speech. They now have, like, let’s say the autocrat who’s running gets, like 90% of air time, the other one gets 10%. They are, you know, censoring journalists. That will happen here. That will happen here I think if the Republicans are back in power. You can see that they’re intractable right now. You cannot reason with these people. They are shameless, and they will destroy us. It sounds like it’s hyperbole, but I have been around a long time, and I’ve seen what can happen.”

