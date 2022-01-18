Issa: I.G. Report on Afghan Air Force Warnings Shows Biden Knew Things Would Collapse Despite Assertions of Dems, ‘Compliant Media’ 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) reacted to a report that the U.S. was warned in January 2021 that Afghanistan’s air force couldn’t survive without U.S. support by stating the report dispels “false allegations that a compliant media and the Democratic Party” put out that the Biden administration didn’t how badly Afghanistan would fall apart.

Issa said, “Well, if the Trump administration was warned, how would you think anything different as the months went on in Afghanistan that this administration wasn’t warned? So, it’s not only no surprise to us, but it’s the kind of thing that, once we take a majority in the House again, will allow us to continue to uncover and dispel these false allegations that a compliant media and the Democratic Party, I’m repeating myself, have a tendency to put out there. You know the press — the mainstream press was very compliant in saying, of course they wouldn’t have known, when, in fact, of course, they did know.”

