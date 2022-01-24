FNC’s Jesse Watters Jokes to Peter Doocy: ‘I Think the President’s Right — You Are a Stupid SOB’

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy said Monday on FNC’s “The Five” that he did not hear President Joe Biden calling him a “stupid son of a bitch,” which was caught on a hot microphone.

After the press conference, Doocy asked Biden, “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

Biden responded, “It’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Former Congressman Harold Ford Jr. asked, “Have you been called by the White House and asked to come to the Oval Office tomorrow for an interview?”

Doocy said, “No, and I don’t think that’s coming, either.”

He continued, “I couldn’t even hear him because people were shouting at us to get out.”

Co-host Jesse Watters joked, “I think the president’s right — you are a stupid SOB.”

Doocy quipped, “Yea, nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it’s not true.”

Watters added, “Everyone is talking about you. You are going to be known as the stupid SOB guy.”

Co-host Greg Gutfeld said, “It is something great that you were called a name by a president. It is something that will be in the history books.”

Co-host Dana Perino said, “You might already have a book title.”

