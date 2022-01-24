GOP Rep. Gallagher: ‘No Wonder’ We’re Being Weak to Russia When They’re Our ‘Intermediary’ for Iran Nuclear Deal Talks

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) argued that it’s not a surprise that the U.S. is “projecting weakness to Russia while we’re asking the Russians to tender offers to the Iranians where we bribe them” to get back into the Iran nuclear deal, and that after a year of the Biden administration, “you can literally measure our global retreat by the number of embassies we’re evacuating.”

Gallagher said, “I think we’re hearing conflicting signals. Because we’ve also heard reports that we are preparing our embassy for evacuation. So, the same team that bungled the evacuation in Afghanistan may get another shot to do the same in Ukraine. We’re a year into the Biden administration and you can literally measure our global retreat by the number of embassies we’re evacuating. And how many more do we need to evacuate before we realize that his foreign policy isn’t working? Point one. Point two, we know now that we are relying on the Russians to act as an intermediary with our negotiations with Iran over their nuclear program. So, no wonder we are projecting weakness to Russia while we’re asking the Russians to tender offers to the Iranians where we bribe them to revive the failed JCPOA. And finally, I would say this administration has delayed in providing assistance to Ukraine. It has projected indecisiveness internationally. And now they’re reviving another bad Obama idea, which is this so-called hashtag diplomacy.”

