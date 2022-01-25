Cotton: We Should Provide As Much Support to Taiwan as We Are to Ukraine, ‘China Is a Bigger Threat Than Russia’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) argued that the United States should be providing as many or more in weapons, diplomatic, financial, and political support to Taiwan as we’re providing to Ukraine to avoid a crisis with Taiwan “Because China is a bigger threat than Russia to the United States. Taiwan is much more important to the United States than is Ukraine.”

Cotton said, “I think that both Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin want to overturn the United States as the global superpower. And they don’t have to openly coordinate or talk about these actions. But they can observe what’s happening. Xi Jinping sees that Vladimir Putin has massed over 100,000 troops on the border of Ukraine, in no small part because of Joe Biden’s past year of appeasement and conciliation and weakness towards Ukraine. What we should be doing now is learning the lesson from that. Because China is a bigger threat than Russia to the United States. Taiwan is much more important to the United States than is Ukraine. So, we should be providing today, as many or more weapons to Taiwan as we’re rushing to Ukraine. We should be providing as much or more diplomatic and financial and political support to Taiwan as we’re providing to Ukraine precisely so we can avoid the kind of crisis with Taiwan that we see playing out today on the borders of Ukraine.”

