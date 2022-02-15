Dem Rep. Moulton: Biden Admin. ‘Late’ Delivering Equipment to Ukraine, Without Training We’re ‘Just Leaving’ Equipment ‘for the Russians’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said that while he thinks the Biden administration is doing the right thing by getting military supplies to the Ukrainians, “it’s a bit late” to do it now and it has “taken a bit too long.” He added that part of the problem with delivering supplies at this point is that we don’t have the time to train the Ukrainians on how to use them properly, and if we send supplies without troops to train the Ukrainians, then we ultimately end up “just leaving them for the Russians to pick up when they invade.”

Moulton said, “I think the administration is actually doing all the right things, including getting supplies like this to the Ukrainians, but it’s a bit late now. It’s taken a bit too long. The problem with delivering any supplies to them at the moment, especially technical gear like this and other weapons, is that we don’t have time to train the Ukrainians on how to use them. You know, we can deliver Javelin anti-tank weapons systems, but if we don’t have troops in-country to train the Ukrainian troops on their use, then really, we’re just leaving them for the Russians to pick up when they invade.”

