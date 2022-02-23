Rubio: Repealing ‘Green New Deal Restrictions’ on Energy Is ‘One of the Most Important Sanctions’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said that “one of the most important sanctions we can impose” on Russia is to remove “all these silly Green New Deal restrictions” and ramp up oil and natural gas production in the U.S. so that Putin can’t use energy to control Europe.

Rubio said, “One of the things that’s happening here is, we’ve waged a war under the Biden administration against oil and natural gas in the United States. We stopped producing it. We’ve cracked down on it. We’re not going to do more of it. And so, what’s happened is it’s made Russian oil and natural gas more valuable. It’s made Putin — given him more leverage, and it’s actually left Europe and us and the world more vulnerable. We’ve got to — that’s one of the most important sanctions we can impose right now is to announce tonight, Joe Biden should go on TV and say, I am lifting all these silly Green New Deal restrictions and we are going to begin to produce oil and natural gas so that thugs like Vladimir Putin don’t get to hold entire continents hostage.”

