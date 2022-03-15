GOP Rep. Gallagher: China Has ‘Stood By’ Putin ‘from the Start’ – They Gave Russia Our Intel.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Fox Business Tonight,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) said that China has “stood by Vladimir Putin’s slaughter” of Ukrainians and “we need to be aggressively going after the Chinese,” instead of being soft on China like the Biden administration. Gallagher also pointed out that China shared American intelligence with Russia.

Gallagher stated, “China’s trying to portray itself as a peacemaker right now, which is just not true. They have stood — behind the scenes, they’ve stood by Vladimir Putin’s slaughter from the start. If anything, the more difficult this gets for Russia, the more dependent they’re going to become on China as a potential market for energy sales as well as a source of weapons. They’ve asked the Chinese reportedly for weapons. And so, we need to be aggressively going after the Chinese, and we can’t set them up as peacemakers. And the Biden administration continues to play footsie with the Chinese right now. It shared this classified intelligence with the Chinese, and they went around and they shared it right back with the Russians.”

He added, “I think the lesson of all of this is that we need to be arming Taiwan yesterday.”

