GOP Rep. Green: Biden Willing to Hold Back on Stopping Putin to Get Iran Deal So Iran Will Release Oil

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) stated that President Joe Biden “would do anything to get the Iran deal” including “choosing not to go all the way to stop Putin” and that he believes Biden wants a deal so badly because it would release supplies of Iranian oil and bring oil prices down.

Co-host Bill Hemmer said, [relevant exchange begins around 2:00] “It appears, in my view, that the Biden administration wants to enable the Ukrainians to fight to a draw, which forces them to a truce with Putin, but not to go over the edge, which would elicit some sort of reaction from Putin. Because they want to keep him at the table of the Iran nuclear negotiations that are ongoing in Vienna. … So, they can only go so far with Putin right now in order to complete a deal with Iran. In other words, they’re trying to go two for two on these deals in real-time. How do you see it?”

Green responded, “I think that’s a very wise conclusion. But I honestly believe that Joe Biden would do anything to get the Iran deal. And I don’t really understand it. It’s counterintuitive. Iran killed 700-plus Americans. The IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) coming off the terrorist list, these guys killed American soldiers. They are increasing their ballistic missile production. They’re increasing uranium already in violation of the agreement. And, as you mentioned earlier, they…attempted to bomb our consulate. He will do anything to get this deal. So, halting, or choosing not to go all the way to stop Putin is just one of many things that he’s willing to do to get this deal.”

Green added, “I think if you were to ask them, behind closed doors, what they want is the 200 — I think it’s about 2 million barrels of oil a day that the Iranians would get to release, that would increase the supply and decrease the price of oil. That’s the only upside to Biden is he’ll be able to say, I decreased the price of oil because I increased the supply from Iran. But what that really means is billions, about $50 billion going to Iran, this theocracy that has in its constitution global domination. So, I mean, it makes no sense to those of us who want to keep the world free. I guess it makes sense for Joe Biden if he wants to decrease oil prices.”

