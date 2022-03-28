McCaul: Biden Blocked MiGs to Avoid Escalating, But Causes ‘An International Incident’ Whenever He Goes Off-Script

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) criticized President Joe Biden for blocking the transfer of jets from Poland to Ukraine over provocation fears while also causing “an international incident” whenever he goes off-script.

McCaul stated, “I give the administration marks for getting NATO together. The UN Security Council — the resolution 141-5. But then, when he goes off-script, Harris, every time he does that, he seems to cause an international incident, and we get way off of messaging. It’s not the policy of the United States to have regime change. And he’s always talking about not escalating, which is the reason why they didn’t send the MiG jets into Ukraine in the first place. Because they don’t want to be too provocative.”

He added, “And if you talk to Zelensky, and I was with the Ukrainian ambassador yesterday, what were the deliverables that came out of this meeting at NATO, other than talking about maybe giving more energy to Europe rather than Russia? Well, why did you waive the mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2? What he needs — Zelensky desperately needs, not only these jets, but the S-300 anti-aircraft that would give him his no-fly zone. I saw no movement on that issue, at all. And that is what he needs now, today. We can’t waste any more time with this.”

