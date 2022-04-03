Dem Rep. Raskin: Gap in January 6 WH Logs of ‘Intense Interest’ to House Probe

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the seven-hour gap in White House logs provided to the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot was of “intense interest.”

However, some, including media outlets, have questioned the relevance of the gap.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Last week, CBS News and The Washington Post revealed that internal White House phone records from January the 6th showed a seven hour gap in President Trump’s call logs during the violence at the Capitol that day. Maryland Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin is on the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol and joins us here now. Welcome.

RASKIN: Thank you for having me.

BRENNAN: The nation, this seven hour gap, you have subpoenaed the president, the former president’s assistant, Molly Michael. I know you’ve been trying to figure out from staff what happened. Do you have any insight?

RASKIN: Well, it’s a very unusual thing for us to find that suddenly everything goes dark for a seven hour period in terms of tracking the movements and the conversations of the president. And some things we’ve been able to piece together from other people’s interviews and depositions that we know took place during that time. We are aware of other phone calls that took place during that time that included the president. But we have no comprehensive, fine grained portrait of what was going on during that period, and that’s obviously of intense interest to us.