Mary Trump: Donald ‘Should Be Indicted’ — ‘He Should Not Be Free to Go on National Television’

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell” that her uncle should be indicted and not be allowed to go on television.

O’Donnell said, “I want to take a quick look at Piers Morgan’s interview with Donald Trump, which there’s a lot less there than the promo suggests.”

He added, “I saw him in a way that I have not seen it before. This up-close, HD camera showing the absurdity of the makeup and the sweating and just the tension that he is dealing with. And he is dealing with this kind of ridiculous interviewer who is was soft, following him through almost the whole thing. What did you see in that?”

Trump said, “I actually saw another clip from that, and the first thing I see it is another failure of the circumstances in which we are living. Donald should not be in a position to be sitting for interviews like this. He should be indicted. He should be in depositions. He should not be free to go on national television. I’m not even sure where Piers Morgan’s interview was being shown. But he should not be in a position to get on any significant platform and petal his lies about a stolen election. The only person trying to steal that election was him and his significant number of sycophants and enablers.”

