Menendez: ‘Title 42 Is Not the Solution — It Is Part of the Problem’

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Title 42, which limits immigration during the COVID pandemic, was not the solution but part of the problem.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Quick questions about immigration. Many of your Democratic colleagues are not happy with the decision to rescind Title 42 with what they believe is not an adequate enough plan. You would like to see title 42 ended, I know that, but at the same time, you questioned whether or not we have the resources and commitment to do this. What is the best way to handle this situation? What do you tell your Democratic colleagues that want to keep Title 42 in place for now?”

Menendez said, “Well, I will tell you, Chuck, what I told them at our caucus last week. Title 42 is not the solution. It is part of the problem. Who wants to control the border would permit a provision that allows countless numbers of times that an individual can try to cross the border? That is what Title 42 does. There is no permanent adjudication of those who have a right under asylum and those who do not have a right and then would have an order of deportation. Then if they try to come back, there is criminal penalties for it. That would stop it. There needs to be a comprehensive plan. Our Republican colleagues, however, they want the issue. They don’t want a solution.”

