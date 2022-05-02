Warren: Dems Will ‘Fight’ GOP ‘Every Inch of the Way’ to Protect People Who Want Abortions

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” the Senate Democrats will fight Republicans for “a whole lot more protection for people who want access to abortion.”

Host Joy Reid said, “I would be remiss if I didn’t ask you about this story that ran today, which is not surprising, but it’s shocking. Republicans pushing a totally different subject, a national abortion ban. is that something that the Senate — the Senate Democrats are bracing for, an attempt by Republicans to take their supposed federalism, throw it in the trash and try to ban abortion nationwide?”

Warren said, “Yeah. Actually, you’re exactly right. Yes, we are braced with this. No, we’re not going to let this happen. We’ll fight them every inch of the way.”

She continued, “Actually, these two stories have something to do with each other. I want you to look at where the Democrats are and where the Republicans are. The majority of Americans, Americans who have debt or don’t have debt, who are young, who are old, say cancel student loan debt. The overwhelming number of Americans say keep Roe v. Wade as the law of the land. The Republicans are on the short end of the stick on both of those. In a democracy, we know what the world ought to look like, a whole lot less student loan debt and whole lot more protection for people who want access to abortion.”

Warren added, “The Republicans are fighting us every inch of the way. You know, my view is bring it on. We need to be ready to fight them back.”

