Howard Stern: ‘If Guys Got Raped and Pregnant, There’d Be Abortions Available on Every Corner’

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Radio personality Howard Stern said Tuesday on his Sirius XM show “The Howard Stern Show” that if men got pregnant, abortions would be “available on every corner” when reacting to the Politico report that the Supreme Court has made a 5-4 decision to overturn abortion.

Stern said, “This all started because of this fucking Electoral College. I’ve got a real problem with this idea, the concept that the majority of the people in the United States do not get what they want. We just got stuck with three horrible choices for the Supreme Court because the minority view in this country is a woman should not be able to choose. If guys got raped and pregnant, there’d be abortions available on every corner. Every street corner, a different clinic that would take care of the problem.”

Co-host Robin Quivers added, “They would be as plentiful as porta johns. Just go in, get your abortion, and come out.”

Stern continued, “How women would vote for this agenda is beyond me. Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And again, the people who carry these babies who don’t want them don’t raise these kids, and then we’re stuck with them. The people who are anti-abortion, they don’t give to charity. They don’t raise these kids. I don’t know who they think is going to raise them. If men got pregnant, it would be a different story. No man would want to be raped and then have to carry his rapist’s baby. Men were ready to tear this country down because we asked them to wear a mask, let alone have some baby they don’t want.”

He added, “How much more are we going to take? How much more of this bullshit that some hillbilly in South Dakota gets a more important vote cause he lives in South Dakota. Let me tell you something. Here’s what I say. All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices, and they should raise every one of those babies. That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want.”

