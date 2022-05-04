Bass: ‘I’m Glad’ SCOTUS Draft Was Leaked, Because Now Justices Might ‘Rethink’ ‘as They See the Outrage Spread’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “GMA3,” Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) stated that she’s “glad” that the Supreme Court’s draft opinion on Roe v. Wade was leaked. “Because now maybe, just maybe, the justices will rethink this as they see the outrage spread across the country.”

Bass said, “I think it’s going to be very curious as to who that person was and what their motives were. But I do have to say, I’m glad that it was leaked. Because now maybe, just maybe, the justices will rethink this as they see the outrage spread across the country. We know that — or at least we are hearing that some vote took place, but we also know in the process before a final decision is made, there could be other drafts. We have to see what the chief justice is going to do. So maybe, maybe, it provides a little bit of hope that this will not ultimately be the decision of the Supreme Court.”

She added that the Supreme Court is “always impacted by public opinion” and argued that it would be “naive” to think that the Supreme Court’s decisions aren’t influenced by public opinion.

