Scarborough: FNC ‘Not Selling Republicanism,’ ‘Conservatism’ Anymore — ‘They’re Preaching Racial Hatred’

Tuesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to President Joe Biden’s Buffalo speech.

Biden criticized figures in the media or online for spreading lies for “political gain and for profit.”

Scarborough praised Biden’s remarks about the Buffalo shooting and suggested there were pundits “on a powerful cable news network” that were no longer “selling republicanism anymore.” Instead, the host said the network was “preaching racial hatred.”

“[I] thought it was so important for Joe Biden, President of the United States, to talk about politicians and commentators stirring up hatred for power and for profit,” Scarborough emphasized. “You see, because so many of those people online and on a powerful cable news network, they’re not selling republicanism anymore. They’re not selling conservatism. I know what conservatism is. I’ve been conservative my entire life. I’ve read Buckley. I’ve read Burke. I’ve read Russell Kirk. I read ‘The Closing of the American Mind.’ I’ve been through all of the conservative works and read them my entire life and understood them. Nothing conservative about this. They’re not preaching conservatism. They’re preaching racial hatred.”

Scarborough then took aim at conservative commentators for claiming George Soros was declaring a demographic war.

“[S]preading a lie saying that an international Jewish banker is behind all of this is sick. And they’re doing it for power and profit, and they’re responsible for this,” he advised.

