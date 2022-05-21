TX Border Sheriff: ‘We Were Not Prepared’ for Immigration Problems, I Hope Title 42 Stays for ‘Three or Four Months’ So We Can Prepare

During a portion of an interview with NBC News Correspondent Sam Brock aired on Friday’s edition of “Top Story,” Maverick County, TX Sheriff Tom Schmerber said that they weren’t prepared for the problems at the border and that he hopes lifting Title 42 is delayed for “maybe another three or four months,” so that “maybe we can be a little more prepared.”

Schmerber stated, “We were not prepared for the immigration problem.”

After Brock asked, “Are you losing sleep over this?” Schmerber responded, “I’m worried, very worried, yes. Very worried. I wish that they could hold back on the Title 42 maybe another three or four months, maybe we can be a little more prepared.”

