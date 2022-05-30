TX State Sen. Gutierrez: Abbott Is a ‘Coward’ — Children Died Because He Made it Easier to Get Guns

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) said Monday on “MSNBC Reports” said Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) was a “coward” who has caused more children to die by making access to guns easier in their state.

Gutierrez said, “Let’s be really clear. We’ve had six or seven of these in Texas. After each and every one of them, we do the thoughts and prayers thing, and yet nothing, nothing, nothing gets done. He’s very proud of his school hardening of 2019. we can see what happened there. We cannot allow Greg Abbott or any Republican in office that is bought and paid for by the NRA to escape this moment.”

He continued, “We need to get back into the Capitol to have four things done. We need wait periods. We need red flag laws. We need to have magazine capacities, more importantly, we need to raise this age limit. How an 18-year-old was able to access these kinds of weapons of mass destruction is beyond me.”

Gutierrez added, “I have Republican constituents that are calling me saying let’s raise the age limit. I have no problem with the waiting period and no problems with red flags. The only constituents that Greg Abbott is listening to is the NRA. He’s a coward. Let’s be real clear. This man has made it easier and easier for people to access this type of weaponry. Last session, during the open carry bill that they passed, I was one of the last speakers to speak, and the last ten seconds of what I said, I said because of this bill, more kids will die. I never, never, ever thought that that hyperbole would be realized in my own community. I feel like I’m living in a horror film.”

