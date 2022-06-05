Buttigieg: Blaming Gun Violence on School Security Is ‘Insanity’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that those blaming school shootings on a lack of security was the”definition of insanity.”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “You’re coming to us from South Bend, the former mayor of that town. Let me ask you, in the wake of this epidemic of gun violence, what would you be doing?”

Buttigieg said, “The worst part of the job being mayor is talking to families of people who have lost their loved ones and knowing that nothing you can do will bring those loved ones back. As mayor, as every mayor is doing around the country, you take the steps you can to reduce community violence, to invest in partnerships, taking the steps locally. But you’re also looking at Washington to say will anything be different this time? Will we actually acknowledge the reasons why we’re the only country, the only developed country, this happens on a routine basis? The idea that us being the only developed country this happens routinely, especially in terms of mass shootings, is somehow a result of the design of the doorways on our school buildings is the definition of insanity if not the definition of denial.”

