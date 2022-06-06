Bernstein: January 6 Probe Has ‘Really Convincing Evidence’ Trump Attempted a Coup

CNN contributor Carl Bernstein said Monday on “Don Lemon Tonight ” that House Select Committee investigating January 6, 2021 had “really convincing evidence” that former President Donald Trump attempted a coup.

Bernstein said, “What we do know, reporting is that there is an awful lot of information that shows that the committee has an awful lot of evidence, really convincing evidence, of a conspiracy to have a coup in which the president of the United States, the sitting President, Donald Trump, would not permit his duly elected successor, Joe Biden, from taking office.”

He continued, “And so what happened here? What does the committee know? The committee has a timeline. I’m told. The timeline shows that at 1:00 p.m., the only time under the law in the United States that the president of the United States can be elected by the electors, sitting and presided over by the vice president of the United States, the object of this conspiracy, which extends to the president of the United States and his aides according to some people on the committee and its staff, that the object was to keep that 1:00 p.m. vote from happening. It was coordinated with the demonstrators who stormed the Capitol.”

He added, “One of the things that we see is Donald Trump didn’t tell them to go home until after 4:00 or 5:00 in the afternoon even though there were many pleading with to him to please send them home. Tell them to go home. He didn’t do it. Why not? Could it be because the longer it got past 1:00 p.m., the more Trump knew, as his lawyers had told him, that he might be able to stage a coup that would keep him from leaving office?”

Bernstein concluded, “It’s diabolical. It is truly diabolical, and the lawyers recommended it.”

