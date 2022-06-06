PBS’s Alcindor: January 6 Probe More Important than Gas Prices, Inflation, Baby Formula Shortage, Abortion, Shootings

PBS “Washington Week” host Yamiche Alcindor on Monday emphasized the importance of the investigation into the Capitol Hill riot from January 6, 2021.

According to Alcindor, getting to the bottom of the January 6 riot should matter more to the American people than the record-high gas prices and inflation, the baby formula shortage, abortion and the recent mass shootings.

“This is about the American experiment and whether or not we want our democracy to fall apart or whether or not we want to look at what happened on January 6 and be cautioned by it and learn from it and really understand what happened,” Alcindor explained on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.” “I think the biggest challenge for lawmakers here as they talk about these sort of huge ideas of American democracy and sort of the experiment that we’re all living and benefiting from possibly being brought to its knees is whether or not they could make people care, Andrea.”

She continued, “There are so many things that people are juggling between gas prices and inflation, baby formula, abortion, and the shootings that are happening. These lawmakers are going to try now have a narrative to focus the country’s attention to say look at this thing. Do not turn away, and understand that while all those other things are important, the foundation of our country, what makes our country function, is a democracy that we have to protect.”

