FNC’s Karl Rove: Arrest Protesters at Justices’ Houses or ‘It’s Open Season on Judges’

Fox News analysts Karl Rove said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that unless protesters were arrested outside the houses of Supreme Court Justices, it is “open season on judges.”

Discussing the arrest of an armed man outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home, Rove said, “The American Civil Liberties Union says this statue, we interpret at the following way, we point to a Supreme Court Case that suggests that as long as they keep moving in front of the house, If they are stationary, they should be arrested but if they are moving in front of the house have a right to try and influence a Supreme Court Justice. That is ridiculous.”

Rove added, “We either ought to apply the law, or we ought to just simply say it’s open season on judges. Cause that’s what we’re doing.”

Commentator Juan Williams said, “I think you have a right to protest.”

Rove said, “But not in front of their house.”

Williams said, “You have a right to protest anywhere in America. Now clearly, these people should not be violent, and they shouldn’t threaten. But the idea that they’re influencing. I don’t think it’s about the influence. I think it’s about a Supreme Court that’s become radical, and extremist, and activist and is going to put out a decision that’s going to — believe me — polarize this country. Undo 50 years of law.”

Rove said, “So because you disagree with a prospective decision, you think people have a right to show up in front of a house and try and intimidate a judge to change their mind?”

Williams replied, “No.”

Rove said, “How about any case in America? Would you defend everybody’s right to go in front of every judge and say? ‘My God, if you decide one way or the other, you deserve me protesting in front of your house’ Forget it! That’s intimidation.”

Williams said, “I think everyone at this table has had people demonstrate or come to their door, and it’s unsettling. No one’s defending it. But the right to protest is essential to America.”

Rove said, “Fine but not in front of their house.”

Williams said, “I’m just telling you, in politics, that’s a reality.”

Rove said, “It’s not a good reality.”

