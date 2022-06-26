Warren: Biden Needs to Make ‘Federal Lands in Place Where Abortions Can Occur’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Joe Biden should make federal lands in states where abortions are banned a “place where abortions can occur.”

Warren said, “We have never left individual rights to the states. The whole idea is that women are not second-class citizens, and the government is not the one that will decide about the continuation of a pregnancy. You know there’s no equivalent there for men. What we believe is that access to abortion like other medical procedures should be available across the board to all people in this country.”

“Now, we’ve got a lot of things on our agenda right now. First of all, we need to help the women who are pregnant right now and need help. That means sending resources to states like New Mexico that border other states that are going to try to help out. It means getting involved by volunteering and sending money, asking the president of the United States to make abortion as available as possible with the tools he has, including medication abortion, including using federal lands as a place where abortions can occur,” she continued. “But it’s also focused like a laser on the election in November, and we get two more senators on the Democratic side, two senators who are willing to protect access to abortion and get rid of the filibuster so we can pass it.”

