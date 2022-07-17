Kinzinger: January 6 Probe ‘Is Not Winding Down’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot is not winding down, and more hearings are possible.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: The chairman of the committee, Bennie Thompson, has said you all are still discussing whether to go ahead and try to force a conversation with the former Vice President, Mike Pence, his former chief have a staff Marc Short said on this program, this is very low likelihood of ever happening. Do you personally want to subpoena Mike Pence?

KINZINGER: Look, I personally want to talk to Mike Pence. I think there’s a difference between do we subpoena him? Do we ask him for a transcribed interview? I think it would be important to hear everything he has to say. That said, I’m not sure we get a ton more out of him than what his staff has already told us. The big question we’re still dealing with as a committee is, is there benefit in talking to somebody like Donald Trump and request- and he come in? That’s something we’re negotiating back and forth on whether we want to do that, and- and what that looks like?

BRENNAN: What is the value in speaking directly to the former president and the vice president, when the former vice president’s chief of staff and his legal adviser have testified to you? Why do you need him physically there? And what would the President’s testimony do?

KINZINGER: Yeah, and I’m not sure we do need them physically there. Because, again, we’re getting a lot of information and I think you’ll see after Thursday’s hearing, we know a lot. Look, Donald Trump has made it clear that he doesn’t mind not telling the truth, let’s just put that mildly. He lies all the time, I wouldn’t put it past him to even lie under oath. So I’m not sure what the value is there. That’s again, something we’re- I think the thing to keep in mind is this- this investigation is not winding down. We may be towards the end of this tranche of hearings, we may have more hearings in the future, and the investigation is still ongoing. So we’re we’re- we’re getting to the bottom of what we need to know.

BRENNAN: Tranche of hearings, what does that mean? I mean, how many are you thinking? What more do you have?

KINZINGER: Well, we’ve done- this is- this will be our eighth hearing. This is the end of this kind of grouping. I fully expect when the report comes out, we may have a hearing or two around that. But of course, as you saw with Cassidy Hutchinson, if we get information that the American people need to know, we may end up bringing up more hearings at that time, too.