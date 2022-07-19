Gaetz: We Live in a Country Where AOC Gets Fake Handcuffs Before Hillary Gets Real Handcuffs

During an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) contrasted how Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) were treated as Capitol Police were removing pro-abortion protesters at the Supreme Court earlier in the day to other Democrats and how Republicans investigated by the January 6 Committee were treated.

“I honestly can’t believe we live in a country where AOC gets fake handcuffs put on her before Hillary Clinton gets real handcuffs put on her,” he said. “But really, Washington is a town built on fake things. It’s not just AOC’s handcuffs. Joe Biden has his fake Oval Office that they send him to. I don’t think he knows that it’s fake. And we even have the fake January 6 Committee. But AOC has become a master in this performance art, whether it’s the phony weeping at the border, or the imagined trauma on January 6, or this event now where she’s trying to be this martyred social justice warrior. But at least she wasn’t alone. Even Ilhan Omar pretended that she had been fake-handcuffed.

“So, I guess I’m less wondering — like, on a day when AOC and Ilhan Omar getting the white glove treatment from the police, with only these invisible, imaginary handcuffs, you got Steve Bannon on trial,” Gaetz continued. “Peter Navarro got leg-shackled. Where’s all this white privilege I have been hearing about?”

