Maher on Newsom’s Freedom Ads: ‘I Have Felt Freer in Florida’ and ‘Don’t Always Feel Free’ in California

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) recent ad campaign in Florida arguing that California is more in favor of freedom than Florida is by saying that while Republicans are “taking away” people’s freedom on abortion, and that makes it “kind of a new ball game” on the issue of freedom, Republicans can point to coronavirus restrictions and stated that he hasn’t always felt free in California while he has “felt freer in Florida.”

Maher began by stating, “I feel like Florida and California crystalize the two sides of America. And man, it’s so interesting, Republicans, freedom was always their brand. But now, abortion rights, taking away of freedom, it’s kind of a new ball game with that.”

After reading from Newsom’s ad, Maher said, “So, I guess my question is, who’s got the freedom fight now? Because I could see the Republicans saying, well, we stand up for your right to have your guns, we don’t [support] COVID bullshit mandates, you have your freedom to be free. I certainly don’t always feel free in this state, I must say. And I have felt freer in Florida.”

